Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary resident Rosie the brushtail possum, who is at risk of being destroyed.
Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary resident Rosie the brushtail possum, who is at risk of being destroyed. Contributed
News

DEATH ROW: MP calls on premier to save sanctuary animals

Jessica Grewal
by
28th Jun 2020 9:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELEVENTH hour plea to save animals at the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary has reached the office of the premier.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien was at the embattled sanctuary to announce a funding lifeline when he was told of the plight of three residents - laughing kookaburra Comet, blind brushtail possum Rosie, and Tawny Frogmouth Squeak.

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary resident Comet the kookaburra, who is at risk of being destroyed.
Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary resident Comet the kookaburra, who is at risk of being destroyed. Contributed

Despite being given the all clear from vets, the animals' minor disabilities mean it would be cruel for them to be released into the wild.

Because of this, the sanctuary has been ordered by the Queensland Government Department of Environment and Science to surrender the animals for destruction by Tuesday.

In an urgent letter to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Mr O'Brien calls on her to intervene and save the lives of the otherwise healthy trio.

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary resident Squeak the tawny frogmouth, who is at risk of being destroyed.
Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary resident Squeak the tawny frogmouth, who is at risk of being destroyed. Contributed

"I have been advised that the animals have been assessed by a vet and found to be in no pain and there is no medical reason for them to be put down," Mr O'Brien writes

 "These animals are well cared for, they are eating and they are in good condition.

Blind brushtail possum Rosie is among the animals scheduled to be put down unnecessarily
Blind brushtail possum Rosie is among the animals scheduled to be put down unnecessarily Contributed

"I am asking you to enable these precious animals to continue to live at the sanctuary where they are being cared for in a protective environment, rather than allowing the Department of Environment and Science to destroy them.

"Please intervene to save their lives."

A spokesman for the Premier's office told the Chronicle "we're seeking more information about the matter".

More Stories

annastacia palaszcuk fraser coast wildlife sanctuary llew o'brien mp
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Horrific new form of elder abuse triggered by COVID-19

        premium_icon Horrific new form of elder abuse triggered by COVID-19

        Crime Greedy adult children, reeling from the financial fallout of the COVID-19 recession, are robbing their elderly parents. One 73-year-old, who owned four properties, had...

        Zero new cases as Qld considers 2sq m rule

        premium_icon Zero new cases as Qld considers 2sq m rule

        News Premier hopeful the state can introduce 2sq m rule into smaller venues

        IN PICTURES: Last ever Chronicle delivery run

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Last ever Chronicle delivery run

        News Photos show a chapter of media history ending

        Paper's pandemic history, from Spanish flu to COVID

        premium_icon Paper's pandemic history, from Spanish flu to COVID

        News Warnings of influenza outbreaks ran in the paper