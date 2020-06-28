DEATH ROW: MP calls on premier to save sanctuary animals

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary resident Rosie the brushtail possum, who is at risk of being destroyed.

AN ELEVENTH hour plea to save animals at the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary has reached the office of the premier.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien was at the embattled sanctuary to announce a funding lifeline when he was told of the plight of three residents - laughing kookaburra Comet, blind brushtail possum Rosie, and Tawny Frogmouth Squeak.

Despite being given the all clear from vets, the animals' minor disabilities mean it would be cruel for them to be released into the wild.

Because of this, the sanctuary has been ordered by the Queensland Government Department of Environment and Science to surrender the animals for destruction by Tuesday.

In an urgent letter to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Mr O'Brien calls on her to intervene and save the lives of the otherwise healthy trio.

"I have been advised that the animals have been assessed by a vet and found to be in no pain and there is no medical reason for them to be put down," Mr O'Brien writes

"These animals are well cared for, they are eating and they are in good condition.

"I am asking you to enable these precious animals to continue to live at the sanctuary where they are being cared for in a protective environment, rather than allowing the Department of Environment and Science to destroy them.

"Please intervene to save their lives."

A spokesman for the Premier's office told the Chronicle "we're seeking more information about the matter".