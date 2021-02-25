Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The court heard Radunz was approached by a neighbour on December 23 to turn down the music, which he was playing loudly.
The court heard Radunz was approached by a neighbour on December 23 to turn down the music, which he was playing loudly.
News

Death threat amid noisy neighbour tiff at M’boro

Carlie Walker
25th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Excessively loud music caused a tiff between two neighbours in Granville that led to threats of violence.

Stephen John Radunz pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to breaching an order that required him to maintain peace and good behaviour.

The court heard Radunz was approached by a neighbour on December 23 to turn down the music, which he was playing loudly.

When he heard the neighbour call out to him, he threatened them, the court heard, telling the person “I can’t kill you, but my mate can”.

Playing music at 1.30am the next morning, the neighbour then heard Radunz call out “light’s out for you”.

The court heard Radunz was employed and was a contributing member of society.

He was fined $350 and a conviction was recorded.

fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STREET TALK: Coast locals quizzed on vaccine rollout

        Premium Content STREET TALK: Coast locals quizzed on vaccine rollout

        Community Mixed feelings over the COVID-19 vaccine.

        UPDATE: MP responds to Coast’s Covid jab wait

        Premium Content UPDATE: MP responds to Coast’s Covid jab wait

        News Mr Pitt said the staged approach to the rollout would ensure those who need the...

        Canegrowers hit back at ‘dispiriting’ E-grade report card

        Premium Content Canegrowers hit back at ‘dispiriting’ E-grade report card

        Politics Industry reps meet with environment minister over Reef Water Quality Report Cards...