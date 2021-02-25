Death threat amid noisy neighbour tiff at M’boro

The court heard Radunz was approached by a neighbour on December 23 to turn down the music, which he was playing loudly.

Excessively loud music caused a tiff between two neighbours in Granville that led to threats of violence.

Stephen John Radunz pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to breaching an order that required him to maintain peace and good behaviour.

When he heard the neighbour call out to him, he threatened them, the court heard, telling the person “I can’t kill you, but my mate can”.

Playing music at 1.30am the next morning, the neighbour then heard Radunz call out “light’s out for you”.

The court heard Radunz was employed and was a contributing member of society.

He was fined $350 and a conviction was recorded.