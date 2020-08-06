Deb drops in, talks surgery waits, local candidates

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington is in town for the second day.

The Queensland LNP Leader spoke at Torquay this morning on complaints about surgery wait times, borders and the looming election.

It comes a day after she announced local restraurateur Steve Coleman as her candidate for Hervey Bay in the wake of Ted Sorensen’s retirement.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk did not endorse a local candidate for the seat of Hervey Bay during her recent visit and no-one has been confirmed since.

Asked about who was in line for the LNP’s Maryborough candidacy, Ms Frecklington said there was no announcement yet but one could be expected soon.

She was also confident the LNP still had a chance in Maryborough which is currently held by Labor’s Bruce Saunders.

More to come.