DEBATE: Council decides future of M’boro archway

Chris Moore - owner of the old flour mill site on Kent St in Maryborough.

THE future of a Maryborough development is hanging in the balance after the Fraser Coast Regional Council voted against allowing the demolition of the heritage-listed archway at the former flour mill.

But an amendment to the original motion pledged the council's support to helping the owner of the land, Chris Moore, source funding to restore the archway, which Mr Moore has said is unstable and could fall at any time.

Mr Moore has said the instability of the structure, and the estimated cost of fixing it, could prevent the development, which would consist of self-contained two bedroom accommodations, from going ahead.

The motion was the subject of much debate within council, with some, including Councillor Jade Wellings, feeling it was unfair that the developer have to foot the bill to restore the archway.

Cr Wellings spoke in favour of moving the structure across the road to the rose gardens and council undertaking the necessary work to save the archway, but she said that option had been taken off the table.

Mayor George Seymour spoke of the significance of heritage to Maryborough.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the council should be doing more to work with the developer. He said there hasn't been much development in Maryborough over the past 10 years.

Councillor James Hansen said the developer knew what he was getting into when he bought the property, including the archway.

Councillor David Lewis said the council had received 18 submissions in favour of keeping the archway.

The application for demolition was voted down, but the amendment to assist Mr Moore to find funding to restore the arch passed.