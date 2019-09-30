Debate over $100 million cycle lane

The video sparked debate over whether the cyclists were in fact in the wrong lane. Picture: Poopstarfiretruck via Reddit

A video of a group of cyclists riding outside of a newly completed bike lane in Brisbane has sparked a heated debate online.

"Stanley St Bikeway, $100mil well spent," a Reddit user wrote, sharing a video of the group of bike riders waiting at the Stanley St intersection in Brisbane. The group was in a lane for drivers turning right or continuing straight ahead. In the video, the four cyclists wait for the lights to change while next to them a two-way cycle path remains empty.

Commenters online have argued over whether the cyclists had a right to be on the road outside of the cycle lane, with some saying it's perfectly legal and others calling the group "selfish".

The two-way cycleway, part of the Woolloongabba Bikeway project, cost the Brisbane City Council $100 million. The project constructed cycleways through Stanley Street, between Ipswich Road, Woolloongabba and Dock Street, South Brisbane, and along Annerley Street in Brisbane.

The cycleways took four years to complete and were opened for use in July of this year.

"I usually like to give cyclists a break since lack of decent infrastructure has been a problem everywhere for ages and still generally is, but this would irk even me," one user commented.

"Yes cars turning right do block the bike path," the man continued, pointing out that the line includes a crossing for bikes.

"As for being legal, yes it is legal but some (a small minority) cyclists need to realise that this road has been significantly narrowed to make room for the new cycleway, and that by still using the road they are inconveniencing everyone for no good reason."

"I've used this cycle way dozens of times going in every possible direction, there is no reason not to use it other then it takes a little longer," another commenter insisted.

But others disagreed, saying the cyclists had a right to move out of the cycle lane as they crossed the intersection.

"The protected cycle lane doesn't take them where they want to go, though," one user commented. "Why should they use it?"

"Does it matter?" another commented asked.

"It matters because they clearly want to go to the left hand side of Annerley Road," another user said. "The bike crossing takes them somewhere else. I can't work out why people expect them to go somewhere they don't want to go when there's a lane for them to go exactly where they want to go. They aren't the selfish ones. You (and others) are."

"Why don't you recognise their legal right to be on the road," another commenter asked.

"Regardless of a separated cycleway, as a cyclist, I can tell you riding in such a large group, you're better off and safer being on the road than squeezing single file on a narrow cycle path going down that road at speed," another user commented.

"They have a legal right to be in that lane," another commenter said. "They want to turn right and continue riding up Annerley Road. The bike path's crossing takes them somewhere else.

A car wanting to turn right would also block (the riders)."

What do you think? Have your say in the comments below.