Debate over jobs, crime begins ahead of state election

JOBS and crime will be two of the main issues Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman will focus on if his run in the upcoming state election is successful.

On Friday, Cr Chapman was announced at the LNP candidate for Maryborough.

He will contest the seat, held by Labor's Bruce Saunders, along with One Nation's Sharon Lohse, Greens candidate Craig Armstrong and Samantha Packer who is running for the Informed Medical Options Party.

As data confirmed the Wide Bay had the worst jobless rates in the state, Cr Chapman accused the State Government of not having an economic plan for Queensland to come through the other side of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Maryborough is proud of its manufacturing and timber industries but under the Palaszczuk Labor Government this region hasn't reached its full potential," he said.

REVAMPED RAMP: Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman near the new South St Boat Ramp in Maryborough. The dual-funded project includes 23 car and trailer spaces in the nearby parking lot and four rigging/de-rigging bays.

"Labor hasn't even established the timber advisory group it promised almost a year ago that was meant to be responsible for overseeing and working with the industry about a sustainable economic future and now the sugar industry is in turmoil under the Palaszczuk Labor Government."

Mr Saunders hit back at suggestions the LNP would do more to help the unemployed than Labor.

"It's interesting that Deb Frecklington sat at the table when they sent the NGR trains to India," he said.

"Labor hasn't held the Federal seat of Wide Bay since the '70s, it's been in the hands of the LNP.

"What have they done?"

"The last LNP State Government saw public service jobs being cut and cuts at Maryborough Hospital.

"Maryborough had the lowest confidence since the city was founded."

Cr Chapman said the LNP would also focus on crime rates.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders. Estimate Committee hearing at Parliament House. Pics Tim Marsden

"The LNP will also crackdown on youth crime, bring back breach of bail, introduce tougher legislation including new honing laws, more rehabilitation and consequences for repeat offenders.

"Robbery has soared by 75 per cent in Wide Bay/Burnett since Labor came to power, while car theft has increased by 79 per cent.

Mr Saunders said Cr Chapman's remarks were just "standard LNP rubbish".

"I'll just do what I do every day and put the Maryborough electorate first."