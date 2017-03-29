Debbie forecast to smash March rainfall record

HERVEY BAY is 100mm shy of a record-breaking month.

Under normal conditions that would be quite a feat but considering what's predicted it's not out of the question.

The wettest on record, according to weatherzone.com, was March 2012 when 349.2mm fell.

The total rainfall for this month up until Wednesday March 29 is 248.8mm with more heading our way.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology there is the potential for falls of up to 225mm in Hervey Bay and 125mm in Maryborough over four days until Saturday, depending on where a cold air mass from the south joins with tropical air from the remnants of Cyclone Debbie.

Maryborough isn't expected to break any records this month.

The Heritage City had the wettest March on record back in 1952 when 548.5mm fell.

The total recorded falls for Maryborough so far this month is 144.2mm.