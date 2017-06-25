Debbie's back to sing the golden oldies

IF you missed the first show then catch Debbie Robertson again as she entertains you with all the golden hits of yesterday.

Debbie's first show back in Maryborough received such a great response, she will be back next month.

Having dedicated her life to the entertainment industry, Debbie would have to be one of Queensland's most versatile performers.

Her career started when she was one of Brisbane's youngest acts appearing in television, live theatre and many clubs throughout Brisbane, Wide Bay and Burnett regions where she spent much of her childhood.

It is easy to see why Debbie has such a wealth of knowledge of the entertainment industry having worked alongside showbiz greats like John Farnham, Marcia Hines and many more. Throughout the years apart from her club performances the entertainer has done many tribute shows.

Now Debbie offers her unique talent in the Golden Hits Of Yesterday shows.

These shows are tailor-made and an opportunity to enjoy the many hits of yesterday performed by some of the greatest artists that ever were and maybe ever will be.

Debbie says she works hard to make sure the shows are interesting and unique.

"It was great to meet so many who had remembered me as a child singing around the many venues in Maryborough,” she said.

The Golden Hits Of Yesterday show will be held at the Senior Citizens Centre, 333 Alice St, Maryborough on Sunday, July 2 from 1-4pm.

Cost is $10 and includes afternoon tea.