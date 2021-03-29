Debutantes celebrate big night in Maryborough
For more than 90 years, Maryborough's St Mary's Debutante Ball has celebrated the young people of the city.
Over the years, the event has had a hand in teenagers learning how to dance, how to comport themselves and allowing them to share special moments with their friends and families.
On Saturday night, it was no different.
Young men and women celebrated the event at Maryborough City Hall.
They joined a long tradition of hundreds of other teens who have donned a white dress or a tux for the occasion.
Established in 1929, St Mary's Parish Debutante Ball is Queensland's longest consecutively run debutante ball.
