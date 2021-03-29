Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Logan Schloss-Romba, Kate Bensted, Bradley Bargenquast and Sky Neale having a ball at Maryborough City Hall.
Logan Schloss-Romba, Kate Bensted, Bradley Bargenquast and Sky Neale having a ball at Maryborough City Hall.
News

Debutantes celebrate big night in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

For more than 90 years, Maryborough's St Mary's Debutante Ball has celebrated the young people of the city.

St Mary’s Debutante Ball.
St Mary’s Debutante Ball.

Over the years, the event has had a hand in teenagers learning how to dance, how to comport themselves and allowing them to share special moments with their friends and families.

Tahlia May-Chow and Rhiannon Lynch at St Mary's Debutante Ball.
Tahlia May-Chow and Rhiannon Lynch at St Mary's Debutante Ball.

On Saturday night, it was no different.

Young men and women celebrated the event at Maryborough City Hall.

Noah Dawson, Talahria Moy-Jensen, Caitlin McKay and Morgan Waldock at St Mary's Debutante Ball.
Noah Dawson, Talahria Moy-Jensen, Caitlin McKay and Morgan Waldock at St Mary's Debutante Ball.

They joined a long tradition of hundreds of other teens who have donned a white dress or a tux for the occasion.

Chelsea Mugford enjoying the start of the evening at the St Mary's Debutante Ball.
Chelsea Mugford enjoying the start of the evening at the St Mary's Debutante Ball.

Established in 1929, St Mary's Parish Debutante Ball is Queensland's longest consecutively run debutante ball.

Alyssa Cherrie with her dad, Brendan Cherrie.
Alyssa Cherrie with her dad, Brendan Cherrie.

Originally published as Debutantes celebrate big night in Maryborough

Grace Tudman and Grace Whelan having fun at Maryborough City Hall.
Grace Tudman and Grace Whelan having fun at Maryborough City Hall.
Emma Bellingham looking forward to the debutante ball.
Emma Bellingham looking forward to the debutante ball.
Emily Jarred arriving at the St Mary's Debutante Ball.
Emily Jarred arriving at the St Mary's Debutante Ball.
Seanna Jones with Charlee Poulter at the debutante ball.
Seanna Jones with Charlee Poulter at the debutante ball.
Lili Ridgeway and Toby Tyndall at the debutante ball.
Lili Ridgeway and Toby Tyndall at the debutante ball.
debutante ball maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not the Bauple I remember’: Councillor shares his concerns

        Premium Content ‘Not the Bauple I remember’: Councillor shares his concerns

        News The Bauple of today is not the Bauple Councillor Denis Chapman remembers growing up.

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Police issue warning after car break-ins increase

        Premium Content Police issue warning after car break-ins increase

        News People are being reminded to lock and secure their vehicles

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Items stolen from Fraser Coast storage facility

        Premium Content Items stolen from Fraser Coast storage facility

        News Police are investigating a break and enter at Howard that happened between March 19...

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        No apology as COVID ‘party man’ falsely accused

        Premium Content No apology as COVID ‘party man’ falsely accused

        Health COVID Qld: Health Minister fails to apologise for house party claims

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:08 AM