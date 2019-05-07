Menu
Maroochydore's Daniel Glen Nunn will spend 10 years in jail for selling cocaine and ice.
Decade in the slammer for southeast Queensland drug boss

Sherele Moody
7th May 2019 4:00 PM
A SOUTHEAST Queensland drug boss will serve 10 years in jail after his application to reduce his sentence was thrown out on Tuesday.

Maroochydore man Daniel Glen Nunn was convicted last year for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine in an operation that covered the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Gladstone from November 2015 to February 2016.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in August of 2018.

He oversaw a number of lower level sellers of the drugs with one of his co-offenders responsible for collecting about $28,000 in ice debts for Nunn and another co-offender caught offering to sell $88,000 in drugs to an undercover cop.

Nunn, 33, asked the Queensland Court of Appeal to reduce his time behind bars on Tuesday, claiming it was manifestly excessive.

The appeal was dismissed. - NewsRegional

