Decade long market run best yet

HOME MADE: Dianne Edwards with her handmade aprons at the Maryborough Markets. Inge Hansen

NEARLY a decade ago, Dianne Edwards decided to share her creations with Maryborough locals and visitors every Thursday.

It was the best decision the Howard woman had ever made.

As she has done for the past nine years, yesterday Ms Edwards set up her market stall, unpacked dozens of her hand-made aprons and clothing and waited for the streets to fill with hundreds of people.

Ms Edwards, along with many others, celebrated the Maryborough markets 30th birthday on Thursday.

Despite having been there for a third of that time, Ms Edwards said she had witnessed great changes to the format.

"There are still the same amount of stalls that there were when I first started but what is sold is a lot different," Ms Edwards said.

"(The stalls) seem to have a lot more variety with earthy products rather than overseas goods.

"There's a lot of people just doing their own thing."

Ms Edwards also held her stall when street landscaping forced stall holders into a different location.

"The road works were difficult too but that's all beautification," she said.

Despite the wet weather during the milestone, Ms Edwards was still able to show off her stock but there were some pieces which didn't see the sun.