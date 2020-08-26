Decade old Burnett business approved for major expansion

NEW DEVELOPMENT: The Biggenden Motel has just been approved for the development for a food and drink outlet. Picture: Contributed

BIGGENDEN will receive a new cafe in a matter of weeks thanks to the perseverance of a long standing business in the North Burnett.

The Biggenden Motel on Walsh St submitted plans to develop The Bluff’s View Cafe, which has been approved by the North Burnett Regional Council.

The objective of the application is to provide a food and drink outlet which will serve the motel as well as the general public.

A kitchen, dining area, and toilets will be built on the premises, with up to three jobs supported with the opening of the eatery.

Biggenden Motel co-owner Colleen Cunliffe said the project has been gestating for more than two years, and is ecstatic the development was approved.

“It’s been quite a long process already, and then with coronavirus, everything slowed down even more,” she said.

“We had to figure out our costings, what builder to choose, with it being in the pipeline for quite some time.”

Plans for The Bluff's View Cafe at the Biggenden Motel. Picture: NBRC

Mrs Cunliffe has been operating the motel with her husband Jim for more than a decade, and is aiming to serve travellers and tourists to the region, as well as the Biggenden community.

Opting for a cafe over a restaurant, the owners will be looking to license their new business as well.

“We just want it to be a place for those travelling through, or for those who live around the corner who want to come for a bowl of chips or coffee away from home,” she said.

“We serve food to our guests already so it felt right to open a cafe.”

The aerial view of the Biggenden Motel, with travellers driving through the North Burnett town each to get to Maryborough and Gayndah.

The Bluff’s View Cafe is looking to open in a matter of weeks, serving coffees and food from 6am – 6pm seven days a week, and will be serving traditional takeaway food.