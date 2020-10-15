Decade-old drink-driving bust catches up with Bay man

A driver has fronted court 10 years after being charged.

A MAN faced court on Wednesday for going on a boozy drive more than a decade ago.

On October 6, 2010 Kenneth Raymond Gough blew more than double the legal BAC after drinking 15 cans of alcohol at the Purple Pub in Normanton.

He was unable to be breath tested due to lack of facilities at Normanton so a blood test was taken and returned a reading of .169

The court heard the 54-year-old has been unable to drive for the past 10 years and had worked in aged care for 27 years.

Gough’s defence lawyer said his client had not reoffended.

“He has addressed his problems with alcohol that he was having back 10 years ago,” he said.

Gough was convicted and fined $900.

He was disqualified for driving for six months and will be subject to an interlock after his disqualification.