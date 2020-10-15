Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A driver has fronted court 10 years after being charged.
A driver has fronted court 10 years after being charged.
News

Decade-old drink-driving bust catches up with Bay man

Jessica Cook
15th Oct 2020 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN faced court on Wednesday for going on a boozy drive more than a decade ago.

On October 6, 2010 Kenneth Raymond Gough blew more than double the legal BAC after drinking 15 cans of alcohol at the Purple Pub in Normanton.

He was unable to be breath tested due to lack of facilities at Normanton so a blood test was taken and returned a reading of .169

The court heard the 54-year-old has been unable to drive for the past 10 years and had worked in aged care for 27 years.

Gough’s defence lawyer said his client had not reoffended.

“He has addressed his problems with alcohol that he was having back 10 years ago,” he said.

Gough was convicted and fined $900.

He was disqualified for driving for six months and will be subject to an interlock after his disqualification.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Campers evacuated as Fraser Island bushfire advances

        Campers evacuated as Fraser Island bushfire advances

        News Rangers are evacuating campers on Fraser Island after a vegetation fire broke out...

        LOTTO WIN: Coast syndicate claims Division One prize

        Premium Content LOTTO WIN: Coast syndicate claims Division One prize

        News Eight Hervey Bay residents are now a lot richer

        Candidate vows to ensure things “add up” with wind farm

        Premium Content Candidate vows to ensure things “add up” with wind farm

        News The LNP leader has also weighed in on the proposed Forest Wind farm