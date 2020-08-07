Decade-old weapons ‘collection’ lands man in court

A Urangan man has faced court after police found his "collection" during a home visit.

Troy Harold Sullivan pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon and possessing a restricted item.

The court heard the man had never used the nunchuck or knife but simply had them as part of a collection.

The items were stored in a large box in his house.

The 45-year-old co-operated with police and told them they had not be seized during past raids on his home in the more than 10 years he had owned the items.

The father of two had a conviction recorded and was released on a $400 reconnaissance for six months.