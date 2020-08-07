Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Decade-old weapons ‘collection’ lands man in court

Jessica Cook
7th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Urangan man has faced court after police found his "collection" during a home visit.

Troy Harold Sullivan pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon and possessing a restricted item.

The court heard the man had never used the nunchuck or knife but simply had them as part of a collection.

The items were stored in a large box in his house.

The 45-year-old co-operated with police and told them they had not be seized during past raids on his home in the more than 10 years he had owned the items.

The father of two had a conviction recorded and was released on a $400 reconnaissance for six months.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime guilty weapons
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fists of fury’: Family shock after alleged road rage attack

        Premium Content ‘Fists of fury’: Family shock after alleged road rage attack

        Crime *Warning: Distressing images*: Angry driver 'attacked' grandfather in brutal road rage.

        Deb drops in, talks surgery waits, local candidates

        Premium Content Deb drops in, talks surgery waits, local candidates

        News State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has spent two days in Hervey Bay

        TIMBER! Hyne’s sleek factory officially opens

        Premium Content TIMBER! Hyne’s sleek factory officially opens

        News “It couldn’t have come at a better time.”