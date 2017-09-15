26°
Decades later, this M'boro murder mystery is still unsolved

Maryborough couple William and Edith Moffat, who were murdered in their Jupiter St home in 1977.
Carlie Walker
by

THE unsolved murder of Maryborough's William and Edith Moffat continues to baffle investigators to this day.

It has been almost 40 years since the couple were bound and gagged at the foot of their bed then shot in the head execution-style in their Jupiter St home on September 22, 1977.

The Moffats' deaths remain one of the state's greatest unsolved crimes, with Queensland Police offering a $250,000 reward to anyone with information that helps to solve the mystery.

Maryborough police Sergeant Bruce Hodgins said officers had received pieces of information over the years, but none had led anywhere.

Now, after almost four decades without answers, the police are reinvestigating the crime and asking anyone how knows what happened that night to come forward and finally see justice be done for the couple.

Mr Moffat, 51, was a bank manager, property valuer, Scout enthusiast, church secretary and member of Lions while Mrs Moffat, 50, was also well known and worked with community groups.

 There were few clues after the murder of the childless couple - two bullets fired from a .22 calibre revolver or rifle, two lengths of thin pink cord and a while Valiant AP5 seen outside the Moffat's home.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear.

The night before their slaying, Mr Moffat went to a United Church meeting and Mrs Moffat went to a fashion parade.

Sgt Hodgins said finding the person behind the murders would give closure to Maryborough.

He said anyone with information that may have previously been too scared to share what they knew was encouraged to do so now.

"We need them to stand up and come forward," Sgt Hodgins said.

Topics:  killings maryborough murder murder mystery

Fraser Coast Chronicle
