Decades of bright ideas: M’boro mastermind marks milestone

ONE of the Fraser Coast's most innovative thinkers has celebrated a milestone birthday.

Peter Olds, who turned 90 on Sunday, is the brains behind many of Maryborough's engineering creations.

He did his apprenticeship at Walkers Ltd, starting in 1945 as a 15 year old, before opening his own business, Olds Engineering.

The Olds Elevator is among Peter's proudest achievements along with building Mary Ann, a replica of the first steam engine built in Queensland, and special care beds, one of which was donated to Pope John Paul II in the mid-90s when he needed rehabilitation for a broken hip.

Over the years the team at Olds Engineering has turned out street furniture and heritage litter bins, seen in Maryborough and as far afield as Victoria, plus anything from horse stirrups to aircraft engine parts, ship propellers and diverse items for local industries as well as state, national and international companies.

Community minded, he was also chairman of the Maryborough Meals on Wheels committee for 15 years and was been instrumental in the growth of the local service.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour wished the much-loved citizen a happy birthday on Sunday, paying tribute to "the smartest man I know".

"The depth of Peter's engineering knowledge is matched by his curiosity, kindness and commitment to the community," Cr Seymour said.

"For decades he has tirelessly contributed to our community while using his professional expertise to solve engineering problems across the country and around the globe."