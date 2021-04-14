‘Deceitful liars’: Coach's mum unloads on NRL team

John Morris was sacked in the most callous of ways – now the mum of the ex-Cronulla coach has hit out against his former club on social media.

Sharyn Morris took to Facebook to label her displeasure at Cronulla's handling of the coaching fiasco which led to Morris being immediately axed.

While Morris was overlooked for the job for Craig Fitzgibbon next year, his mum wrote that he wanted to remain on as coach this season and help guide the club to another finals appearance.

"My heart breaks for my son, the coach," Sharyn Morris wrote. "So dedicated, so loyal. So disgusted that he was treated so badly by the board."

Cronulla’s John Morris after his 300th NRL game with mother Sharyn, son Taj, wife Michelle and son Cruz. Picture: Brett Costello

Sharks players have the day off on Wednesday but were told by a text message on Tuesday night that Morris was gone immediately. Sharyn Morris has called on fans to challenge the board at the next election.

"Even though he knew they weren't re-signing him, he wanted to finish out his contract," Morris wrote. "He loves his players and staff. His only question - why? They couldn't answer him.

Sharyn Morris’ post.

"Fans get to know your board. They are deceitful liars. 24 hours they said 'no deal has been done'. You have the power but must be financial members for three years before you can vote. Vote them out and bring back Barry Russell, a true loyal Sharks man."

Josh Hannay has been instilled as interim coach. Hannay fulfilled a similar role last year for the final 10 games of the season at the Cowboys when Paul Green was axed.

John Morris' nephew Teig Wilton will line-up for the Sharks on Friday night against the Knights.

