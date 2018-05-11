Deceiving art exhibition puts spotlight on consumerism

Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - artist Susan Gourley with works from her exhibition - "A Consumer's Guide to Unobtainable Happiness".

THESE treats look delicious, but they are definitely not for eating.

Artist Susan Gourley made them out of salvaged materials including discarded cardboard, polystyrene, and paper.

More than 330 hand crafted faux French-inspired patisseries are on display at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery for an exhibition titled A Consumer's Guide to Unobtainable Happiness.

It took the Brisbane-based creator six months to assemble the pieces, which included mixing her own paint palette to simulate different shades of chocolate and other confectionery delights.

"What began as excitement and curiosity, led to an obsession to see how far I could push salvaged material in terms of transforming rubbish into artefacts,” Ms Gourley said.

"A lot of the resources are straight from the bin, and some from op shops.”

The meaning behind her art is a consumerism message that looks can be deceiving. She hopes after viewing her exhibition people think twice about why they're attracted to buying certain items.

"I want people to be mindful of the triggers that make them want to consume something,” Ms Gourley said.

"The irony about this body of work is that everyone gets hungry looking at the art object, but there's tensions because they can't eat them.

"It looks at the aesthetics of consumerism, which is like seeing a skirt in a magazine and wanting the image that goes with it.”

Ms Gourley will be be hosting workshops and a talk tomorrow, following a launch of the exhibition through Art after Dark tonight from 6pm.

The first workshop tomorrow, for children aged 5-8, will be 9am-10.30am followed by a talk from 10.30am.

She will then host a workshop 11am-1pm for those aged 9-14.