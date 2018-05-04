Menu
DECISION DAY: Chris Loft will front Brisbane Supreme Court today.
News

DECISION DAY: Loft speaks out ahead of landmark court ruling

Jessica Grewal
by
4th May 2018 12:12 AM
CHRIS Loft is confident he can win today's landmark court challenge against his historic sacking.

He spoke to the Chronicle ahead of the judgment which will be delivered just one day before voters decide who should take his job.

"This has been a trying time for the region, council staff and my family but I have always maintained I was elected for a purpose and am determined to continue to stand up for what I believe is right,” Mr Loft said

"I remain confident the truth will prevail, if not tomorrow but in the near future.

"I'd like to thank my family, legal team and members of the community for their support throughout this process.”

The decision is unlikely to impact tomorrow's by-election but it will set a precedent for future battles between the State Government and local councils.

Despite this, the case's profile has been overshadowed by another council in crisis.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe yesterday moved to dissolve the Ipswich City Council after mayor Andrew Antoniolli was charged by the corruption watchdog.

He is the 12th person to be charged with a criminal offence following the Crime and Corruption Commission's investigation into the council.

Mr Loft was the only councillor charged by the CCC following an investigation into the Fraser Coast council last year.

He intends to fight those charges which include misconduct, computer hacking and disclosing official secrets.

Today's decision will be handed down at 2.15pm.

Mr Hinchliffe dismissed the former mayor in February after repeated "flagrant” breaches of Local Government rules.

He said Mr Loft did not "understand his legislative responsibilities and is not truly remorseful for his past behaviour.”

Mr Loft argued, among other things, that he was "denied natural justice”.

His lawyers said the decision was "devoid of evident of intelligible justification and any reasonable decision maker, having regard to the nature of the conduct relied upon by the respondent, would not have concluded that dismissal...was warranted”.

