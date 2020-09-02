Decision made on one of region’s biggest events

AFTER months of doubt, a decision has been made about one the region’s biggest events.

The FraserPop pop culture festival organised my Maryborough State High School has been cancelled 10 days out.

The announcement comes two days after the Revenge Of FraserPop wrestling aspect of the festival was postponed until further notice.

A post on the event’s Facebook page said an increase in coronavirus cases in Queensland were the cause of the cancellation.

“Major events are now potentially a greater risk to the greater community,” it read.

“Maryborough State High School and the FraserPop team care deeply for our community and as a result we could not place the Fraser Coast or the southeast corner at any increased risk.

The organisers said the standard two-day event had been rebooted to a one-day, one-off Market Day A Pinch of Pop but “advice from a number of sources” recommended cancellation.

For the past three years, Maryborough State High School Diploma of Business students have produced a triple award-winning festival for the Fraser Coast.

It’s become the nation’s largest two-day not-for-profit pop culture festival

With plans to unite festival fans during a pandemic, plans will be made to host some events online.

This will include completing a Cosplay online event and an online marketplace for all vendors.

For more information, go to the FraserPop Facebook page.

.