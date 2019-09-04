Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Constable Peter McAulay outside Ipswich Courthouse.
Constable Peter McAulay outside Ipswich Courthouse. Cordell Richardson
Crime

AG makes decision on whether sentence will be appealed

Lachlan Mcivor
by
4th Sep 2019 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATTORNEY-General Yvette D'Ath will appeal the sentence of the 17-year old boy who hit and severely injured Ipswich Constable Peter McAulay with a vehicle last year.

In a statement, the Attorney-General said the three-year sentence was "manifestly inadequate".

As the matter is still before the courts Ms D'Ath said she would make no further comment.

The teenager was ordered to serve half of an 18 month sentence locked up in a youth detention centre last month after Judge Dennis Lynch QC found special circumstances did exist for him not to serve a minimum 75 per cent.

A conviction was recorded.

The boy was evading police in September last year when he swerved to avoid stingers laid on Brisbane Rd by Const McAulay and into the Goodna police officer.

The 17-year-old would be released by Easter.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC and Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis accepted he did not deliberately hit Constable McAulay.

Outside Ipswich Courthouse last month, Queensland Police Union boss Ian Leavers slammed the sentence as too lenient.

"It simply doesn't cut it," he said.

"It's not acceptable. It shows the courts are well and truly out of touch, and accepting this criminal behaviour of juveniles who are putting the lives of everyone at risk.

"The Youth Justice system is broken. Now a green light that you can almost murder a police officer and get 18 months. It's just not fair. Peter's life has changed forever."

Const McAulay, who suffered severe injuries that have left him with permanent disability, said the sentence was disappointing.

Almost 15,000 people signed an online petition calling for 'justice' for the officer and a harsher penalty for the 17-year-old who hit him, which launched after the sentence.

More Stories

crime ipswich court peter mcaulay yvette d'ath
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'LOW ACT': Thieves target small store twice in two weeks.

    premium_icon 'LOW ACT': Thieves target small store twice in two weeks.

    Crime A charity tin, with money destined to go to local families or individuals with life-limiting medical conditions or personal tragedies, was stolen.

    Fraser Island pilot tells of moment landing gear failed

    premium_icon Fraser Island pilot tells of moment landing gear failed

    News The pilot likened the incident to pulling over a car with a flat tyre

    'Concerning': Advocacy group urges stronger drug prevention

    premium_icon 'Concerning': Advocacy group urges stronger drug prevention

    News Alarming statistics for Hervey Bay have prompted a call for action

    Speed limit changed in Hervey Bay for safety reasons

    premium_icon Speed limit changed in Hervey Bay for safety reasons

    News For more information, contact 1300 728 390.