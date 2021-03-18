DECKED OUT: How funding is being spent on waterside sites

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari, Deputy Premier Steven Miles, Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour on the newly repaired Scarness Jetty.

POLITICIANS acknowledged the upgraded works completed along Scarness Jetty today through the Palaszczuk Government’s COVID-19 Works for Queensland program.

Under the $200 million program, decking to five waterside locations across the Coast; Scarness Jetty, Torquay Jetty, Urangan Pier, Burrum Boardwalk and WetSide Water Park is being upgraded.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Local Government Steven Miles said the Fraser Coast Regional Council received about $9 million from the program last year “to get shovels in the ground, or in this case, new decking on the jetty.”

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari spoke on the newly refurbished jetty and said he is “excited” to see what the remaining funding will bring the community. Picture: Isabella Magee

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said the new round of funding would support more projects with $16.4 million allocated to the Fraser Coast.

“The region has received almost $65 million for community infrastructure projects through the job-creating Works for Queensland program that is benefiting people in the Fraser Coast region,” Mr Tantari said.

“We’ve already seen Works for Queensland upgrade our piers and resurface our much used and loved rail trail, I’m excited to see what it delivers next.”

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor George Seymour said the partnership had been “successful”.

“Through projects such as the decking upgrades on our jetties and boardwalks, we are providing terrific economic and health benefits for the community,” Mayor Seymour said.

“I am looking forward to the most recent allocation of funding making a difference for our community.”