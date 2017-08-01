26°
Declan riding 600km in memory of his lost brother

Blake Antrobus
| 1st Aug 2017 5:00 AM
RIDING FOR A CAUSE: Ruben Morton, Declan James and Nadaav Thivy will ride about 600km in support of Beyond Blue.
RIDING FOR A CAUSE: Ruben Morton, Declan James and Nadaav Thivy will ride about 600km in support of Beyond Blue.

DECLAN James knows the impact suicide can have on the lives of loved ones.

The Hervey Bay cyclist will leave today on a 600km journey from the Fraser Coast all the way to Toowoomba in memory of his brother, who took his own life in 2014.

Joined by his uncle Nadaav Thivy and family friend Ruben Morton, Mr James will raise funds for Beyond Blue.

 

Cycling from Hervey Bay to the Gold Coast to raise funds and awareness for Beyond Blue - (L) Nadaav Thivy, Declan James and Ruben Morton.
Cycling from Hervey Bay to the Gold Coast to raise funds and awareness for Beyond Blue - (L) Nadaav Thivy, Declan James and Ruben Morton. Alistair Brightman

The trio will make stops in Tin Can Bay, Noosa, Mooloolaba, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"It's an apt tribute, riding from to the place he loved to live (Gold Coast) and stopping where he rests now (Toowoomba)," Mr James said.

"I'm a mixed bag of emotions; somehow excited, nervous and sad all at the same time."

If you need help call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

