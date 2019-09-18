Dedication to dragon boat community honoured

DRAGON HONOUR: Presenting David Taranto (middle) with his Life Membership was Donna Ferrari, John Dennis, Tracey Vicic and Janet Schmidt.

ANOTHER year of the Wide Bay Regattas has finished, with 1770 taking out the overall Championship.

The last event, the inaugural regatta of Burnett River Dragons was held in front of the Sandy Hook Ski Club, with Bundaberg taking out the event.

Congratulations to all clubs on a great season. Wonderful venues, spectacular weather with plenty of laughter and sportsmanship.

It makes me proud to be part of this Dragon family. The Hervey Bay team is now in training for the next round of Regattas which begin with the Te Waka Regatta on October 13 at Lake Kawana.

Our AGM was held at the Boat Club last month and a great attendance saw the current committee re-elected for another year.

Life membership was awarded to Dave Taranto for his dedication, not just to the Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club, but to the Dragon Boat Community in general.

Dave is the Club Head Coach, a sweep (steerer) and over the past few years has been the Captain and Team Manager as well.

This year he gets a rest from many of these duties as other members of the club have taken these positions on board.

The club's next big fundraiser is the Relay for Life on October 19. A Purple People Eaters Party is being held by one of the members early in October to help raise much needed funds for a great cause.

The Club urges you to join thousands of other Australians who take part in the Cancer Council's Relay for Life each year.

The day/night is filled with loads of fun and a contagious atmosphere. It connects communities - remembering those we've lost, and celebrating those who are with us and fighting back.

A come and try day will be held on Sunday, October 6, at the start of Mental Health Week.

The Club is partnering with Queensland Health Wide Bay Mental Health Service to celebrate Mental Health week. Dragon Boating is a great sport, where all participants report that being part of a dragon boat team instils in them feelings of camaraderie, a sense of renewed fitness and health and an increase in both self-confidence and control of one's life.

Come on down to the marina at 7.30am and have a try at no cost. All equipment is provided. Just bring yourself, a water bottle, hat and clothes you don't mind getting wet.

Morning tea will be provided after the paddle.

Phone 0490 420 150 or email hbdragonboatclub@ gmail.com.