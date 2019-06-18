Defective vehicles in police sights in new road campaign

DODGY CAR SQUAD: Constable Rachel Reeves, Acting Sergeant Josh Churchward and Constable Pat Cronin at the Howard Police Station. The Maryborough Patrol Group will be cracking down on defective vehicles as part of Operation Romeo Noisy.

CARS with defective lights and tyres are in police cross-hairs as part of a road campaign cracking down on defective vehicles across the Fraser Coast.

In the lead-up to the school holidays, officers from the Maryborough Road Policing Unit will conduct Operation Romeo Noisy, a new highway patrol campaign targeting defective vehicles and promoting better road safety.

Maryborough Road Policing Unit Acting Sergeant Josh Churchward said un-roadworthy vehicles were a "significant danger” to all drivers and there was a need to ensure vehicles were compliant.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility, and that starts with having a safe vehicle on our roads,” Sgt Churchward said.

"Too often we're seeing vehicles with significant defects, which could potentially have catastrophic results on our roads.

"These drivers aren't considering that a 30-second inspection could prevent fatalities from occurring.”

Sgt Churchward said the patrols would focus on defects ranging from broken windscreens to faulty indicators as part of the campaign.

"We want people to take greater responsibility, especially in the lead-up to the school holidays,” he said.

"A safe road network is made up of safe drivers making decisions in vehicles.

"Recent tragedies on regional and rural roads have strengthened our resolve to do everything we can to ensure those situations aren't repeated.

"Police will continue to enforce the Fatal Five across this patrol group and will take any opportunity to extend our efforts in this area, to achieve a greater benefit for the entire community.”

Drivers are advised to thoroughly inspect their vehicles before travelling long distances over the holidays.

All tyres, including spares, should have sufficient tread and be in good condition and properly inflated.

Lights and indicators must all be working properly.