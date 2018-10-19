BIRTH OF NEW INDUSTRY: Defence Factory to bring 100 jobs

WELCOME BOOST: This morning Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack will announce plans for a $60 million projectile manufacturing factory in Maryborough. The new factory is expected to create 100 direct jobs when it becomes operational in 2020.

A $60 million plan to fire-up job seekers by building a munitions factory in Maryborough will help combat the Fraser Coast's unemployment crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien will today reveal the Government will tip in about $30 million in partnership with arms dealer NIOA and German war machine builder Rheinmetall to help create at least 126 construction and then 100 long-term, manufacturing jobs in the Heritage City.

The private companies will tip in $30 million to help get the project off the ground, subject to a business case.

Support is also being sought from the Queensland Government

The Chronicle understands the business case will be successful to trigger the release of Commonwealth funding under the Government's Regional Growth Fund. The fund supports projects greater than $20 million that are considered transformational for regions.

The Fraser Coast Region has an unemployment rate of more than 10 per cent.

Mr O'Brien said it would help create new, high-paying jobs in the struggling region.

"These are exciting times ahead for Maryborough in a completely new industry," Mr O'Brien told the Fraser Coast Chronicle

"I'm really pleased to see NIOA partner with the Australian Government to establish this new defence industry in Maryborough..

"This new investment represents the dawn of an exciting new era of manufacturing in Maryborough.

"There were a significant number of applications for the Regional Growth Fund which were highly competitive and they went through a rigorous selection process.

"The NIOA application was of the highest quality and I worked closely with the applicant and members of the Government to secure this great boost for Maryborough."

The projectile forging plant, which will produce artillery shells and other munitions, will supply the Australian Defence Force plus be exported to overseas armies.

NIOA's project proposal estimates it will create 78 jobs in the Fraser Coast Region and a further 48 outside the region.

When the plant is operating, it is projected it will create up to 100 direct jobs totalling $6 million in annual wages.

Mr O'Brien said he fought hard to bring the munitions plant to Maryborough.

"It has been a bit of hard yakka, we have been working on it for some time," he said.

"We had to fight really hard to get it to Maryborough, this could have absolutely gone to another region.

"This is the first step in this project with a lot of potential to expand.

Construction could start as early as July next year with the plant expected to be operational by 2020.