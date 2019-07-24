Defending premiers make a statement against The Waves

BACK OF THE NET: Bingera's Joel Haack in action earlier in the season against Brothers Aston Villa. He scored two goals on Tuesday night.

BACK OF THE NET: Bingera's Joel Haack in action earlier in the season against Brothers Aston Villa. He scored two goals on Tuesday night. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: Destiny is in Bingera's hands to win this year's Wide Bay Premier League minor premiership after one of the best performances this season.

The side defeated The Waves 4-1 at Martens Oval on Tuesday to inflict just the second defeat on the fellow Bundy side this season.

Bingera also scored the most goals this season against The Waves in a contest.

The result put Bingera one point clear at the top over The Waves with five games to go for both teams until the finals.

Bingera midfielder Joel Haack scored two goals for the side in the win as experienced sweeper Laurie Stephenson helped the side keep The Waves out in defence.

Stripeys player Brett Kitching said the team was inspired after a poor performance against Sunbury last Saturday.

The team drew 3-3, instead of 2-2 as reported earlier this week, and wanted to make amends for it against The Waves.

"We let in three soft goals (that day),” Kitching said.

"It was a big game for us against The Waves and a top-of-the-table clash.

"Everyone was up for the game and to score four goals was very pleasing.”

Kitching said a four-four-two formation with attacking football got the side on top in the contest. "It worked really well and gave us good numbers working forward,” he said.

"The Waves did have a few patches where they got on top but our defence was on song.”

If Bingera wins its remaining five games of the regular season, it wins the minor premiership.

But Kitching said the win provided more than an opportunity to claim silverware.

"We'll take a lot out of it and plenty of confidence,” he said.

"The Waves weren't at their best but we got through a full 90 minute performance, which we haven't done this season.”

Bingera will now face Brothers Aston Villa this Saturday at 6pm at Martens Oval with the side having just three full days to recover.

The NewsMail tried to contact someone from The Waves but they were unavailable.

The side will face Doon Villa at ATW Grounds on Saturday at 6pm.