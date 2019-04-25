Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Del Hall from Ohio drank nothing but beer for Lent and lost 20kgs. Picture: Instagram
Del Hall from Ohio drank nothing but beer for Lent and lost 20kgs. Picture: Instagram
Lifestyle

Man drops 20kgs on ‘all beer diet’

by Staff writers
25th Apr 2019 6:34 AM

DEL Hall decided for Lent he was going to consume only beer … and lost 20kgs in the process.

Hall, from Ohio, said he had between two to five beers every day for the 46 days of Lent and says he has never felt better.

"I feel like I'm in my 20s," the 43-year-old Army veteran told LADbible. "I'm feeling great! I went from 292.5 (132kgs) to 248.5 (112kgs). I lost 44 pounds (20kgs). Not a single cheat! I plan to continue to lose weight through a protocol of intermittent fasting and portion control".

Hall, who works for the brewing company Fifty West in Cincinnati, says he was not even sick of beer after downing drink after drink for more than a month.

"I normally have my first beer some time in the afternoon and I might have one whenever I'm feeling a bit peckish. The majority of the beers I'm drinking are at home. When I get home at night I might have two to three beers at the house and that's pretty much a typical day," he said.

"I really love beer and I will never tire of beer. When I ate my first meal after the diet, I washed down everything with beer".

Hall says after Lent he found he needed less sleep, that his mind was clearer and that he feels like he has no inflammation in his body.

Hall warned against others trying his beer diet to lose weight.

"Beer isn't as bad a people think. People really vilify beer. Everything in excess is bad for you and really, the average American diet will kill you faster than craft beer will," Hall said. "I wouldn't encourage others to try. There are probably other, better ways to lose weight that are healthier."

More Stories

Show More
beer diet health lifestyle weight loss

Top Stories

    ANZAC DAY: Rolling coverage from Fraser Coast services

    premium_icon ANZAC DAY: Rolling coverage from Fraser Coast services

    News The Chronicle will bring you rolling coverage, photos and stories from services across the Fraser Coast

    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    When to see the RAAF flypast: Every Queensland town listed

    News Find out where and when you can catch a RAAF flyover.

    Bay WWII veteran reflects on what it means to serve

    premium_icon Bay WWII veteran reflects on what it means to serve

    News "My grandfather was sent to Gallipoli at 16”

    Bay students' sobering visit to the Somme

    premium_icon Bay students' sobering visit to the Somme

    News Bay students visit the battlefields of Somme on trip to France