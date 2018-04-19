Delay to completing roadworks near Fraser Coast school

The project is now expected to be completed by July, weather permitting, with traffic signals to be switched on at that time.

AS WORK continues on the upgrade at Gympie and Iindah Rd intersection and the Tinana State School car park, member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders has announced there will be a slight delay in its completion.

Wet weather and a "combination of other factors" were behind the delay in the completion of the roadworks, Mr Saunders said.

"There is significant amount of work underway with the installation of traffic lights as well as underground service relocations, footpath works, asphalt placement and installing new street lights," Mr Saunders said.

"Road widening works are also underway for the relocated entrance to the school park and one more layer of asphalt is required within the school carpark.

"Please be assured that all existing parking and vehicle movements that existed prior to the school holidays will remain available."

Mr Saunders said the infrastructure would provide a safer and more welcoming entrance into Maryborough.