Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Discussions between the Queensland Government and Adani are continuing.
Discussions between the Queensland Government and Adani are continuing.
News

DELAYED AGAIN: No decision on Adani royalties deal

Caitlan Charles
29th Nov 2019 2:57 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEGOTIATIONS over Adani's royalties agreement have been delayed yet again.

The Indian mining company released a statement today saying it was continuing talks with the Queensland Government.

>>>Adani deal: Petition urges MP to 'not waste public money'<<<

"The Carmichael mine and rail project is well and truly under way and our progress is not dependent on the royalty agreement being in place," a spokeswoman said.

"Both the Queensland Government and Adani have agreed to extend the period to conclude the negotiation of the royalty agreement. We are working with the Queensland Government to set a new target date for completion.

"We remain committed to concluding the royalty agreement and delivering the Carmichael Project for the benefit of Queenslanders.

"Both parties have signed deeds of confidentiality around the terms of the royalties agreement, which is why specific details of the contract remain commercial-in-confidence."

This is the second time the decision has been delayed.

adani editors picks queensland
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help name a piece of Maryborough history

        premium_icon Help name a piece of Maryborough history

        News A bridge built on the Original Maryborough Town Site needs a name

        Church grounds ideal location for new school

        premium_icon Church grounds ideal location for new school

        News ‘One of the key focuses of the church has long been families’

        BREAKING: Two car crash on busy Bay road

        premium_icon BREAKING: Two car crash on busy Bay road

        Breaking Emergency services are on scene of a two car crash

        LEASES APPROVED: Hervey Bay Museum set to expand

        premium_icon LEASES APPROVED: Hervey Bay Museum set to expand

        News The lease was one of six leases approved at Wednesday’s meeting