Delayed crush gets underway at Isis

DRYING TIMES: The forecast for this year’s crush down on last year’s total of 1.2 million tonnes.

DRYING TIMES: The forecast for this year’s crush down on last year’s total of 1.2 million tonnes. Simon Young BUN181013SUG4

MORE than 13,000 tonnes of cane was processed during the first week of the crush at Isis Central Sugar Mill.

CEO John Gorringe said the crush began about 3.45pm on Tuesday, July 9.

Weekly throughput is measured at 7am on Fridays.

The average CCS for the week's 13,355 tonnes was 13.12, with the highest CCS 15.12, from Q208/2R at Elliott River.

The week's total was chiefly made up of Q240 (32 per cent) for 13.33 units of CCS, KQ228 (27 per cent) for 13.03 units of CCS and Q208 (17 per cent) for also 13.03 units of CCS.

With the forecast for this year's crush down on last year's total of 1.2 million tonnes, Mr Gorringe said the start of the crush had been delayed to maximise plant growth and maturity.

"The 2019 crop has been grown under drought conditions and therefore tonnes per hectare yields are down," Mr Gorringe said.

The dry weather, however, made for good field conditions for harvesting.

Mr Gorringe said harvesting and hauling had started without any major issues and wane harvesting contractors were reporting good field conditions.

The key to reduce losses and prolonging ratoons in such conditions, he said, was sticking with harvest best management practices.

"The 2019 crop has been grown under drought conditions and therefore tonnes per hectare yields are down," Mr Gorringe said.

"In these conditions it is very important to stick to the HBMP guidelines as any CCS or cane loss will increase the impact on everyone's bottom line."

Mr Gorringe also wanted to highlight that early in the season visibility around the road and rail network is often affected by the mature crop.

"It is timely that as the 2019 crushing activities ramp up at the Isis mill to remind all road users to remain vigilant around rail crossings and haul roads," he said.

"Large equipment engaged in harvesting and transporting cane across the road and rail networks operate 24 hours per day.

"It is always a good idea to play it safe by reducing speed and give cane harvesting and transport equipment plenty of room to manoeuvre on the district's roads."

The mill last week revealed shareholders would soon vote on a deal to sell 54 per cent of the company to Pakistani firm Almoiz for $35 million.