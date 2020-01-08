Menu
Hervey Bay Future School committee member Katie Burke, school founder Leeanne Weir and University Lecturer and Anne O'Brien, a retired principal who will talk at a community meeting about the philosophy of the school.
DELAYED: Why new Hervey Bay school won’t open for term one

Christian Berechree
, christian.berechree@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
8th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
PLANS to launch Hervey Bay’s newest, most unique school have hit a stumbling block but its founder remains determined.

Leeanne Weir, the school’s founder, said while she had originally planned for the school to open in time for term one this year, a location for classes had not been found.

She said “unexpected issues with the proposed site” had caused delays but was committed to bringing an alternative education option to the city.

“There is no alternative school between the Sunshine Coast and Agnes Waters and the Fraser Coast is a growing region,” Ms Weir said.

“We will be the only alternative school offering small class sizes, high staff to student ratios (two staff to 15 students), and a child-centred, creative learning experience.”

Ms Weir now hopes the school will be ready for its first cohort of students by term two, in a short-term location in Hervey Bay.

A permanent long-term site for the school is being sought.

Ms Weird said the ideal location would be a small acreage site within 10 minutes of Hervey Bay.

To get the community involved, a get-together will be held on Friday January 17 at 3.30pm, at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre’s Phoenix Room and outdoor playground.

“The meeting will give a brief of what our school is about and why it is needed in our community,” Ms Weir said.

