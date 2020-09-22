Menu
MAD PROVIDORE: Owners (L) Alisha Barwick and Helen Outhwaite after a hard days work, opening Maryborough deli MAD Providore. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Deli dream comes true for determined mother-daughter duo

Stuart Fast
22nd Sep 2020 4:00 AM
MOTHER-daughter duo Helen Outhwaite and Alisha Barwick have opened new Maryborough deli MAD Providore and achieved a mutual dream months in the making.

Ms Outhwaite was concerned the business may not have been what local customers were looking for, but to her surprise, customers told her it had massively exceeded expectations.

“They were impressed with what we had and what they believed was necessary in the town,” she said.

Ms Outhwaite said the business had received complements on its crisp look and on the variety of products available to customers.

More than 100 EFTPOS transactions were recorded during the day.

“We’ve had other cafes and business welcome us to the CBD, that’s really awesome to see.”

The products most popular on their first day open were various salamis, cheeses, baguettes, pates and chocolates.

The pair also run catering business MAD Stylists and said the newly opened store worked ‘hand-in-hand’ with their catering.

Ms Outhwaite and Ms Barwick wanted the thank their family and friends for helping them the business.

“Without that small group of people behind us, I think we would have struggled,” Ms Outhwaite said.

