Delicious and creative too

WORKS ON SHOW: Long time potter and Maitlia member Julie Wight has some of her award winning artworks at Bottlebrush Craft Centre's exhibition of Plates, Platters, Trays and Their Associated Accessories. Boni Holmes

HAND made bowls filled to the brim with delicious home made soups were gobbled up by those who attended Maitlia Potters' annual soup night.

Members created glazed soup bowls for the night, held in conjunction with exhibition opening of Plates, Platters, Trays and their Associated Accessories.

There was an assortment of home made soups, including the popular chilli chocolate, made by members and a few friends.

Foundation member Julie Wight made a chicken and corn and a minestrone soup for the evening.

"There were a beautiful collection of soups - mine was from an old recipe," she said.

Ms Wight also entered some of her works into the exhibition which was pre-judged by Trevor Sphore and Kathryn Rayner.

There were different categories for the competition with everything entered hand crafted.

"We just don't open it just for potters - we encourage all crafters including woodturners," Ms Wight said.

Using inspiration from the outdoors several pieces were awarded a place in the competition.

Her winning piece was created using the imprint of an aerial potato vine leaf.

"I'm not a wheel thrower anymore - everything I create is hand built."

Ian Kitney entertained members and their guests throughout the evening.

Results: Platters: 1st Julie Wight, 2nd Ann Kearse, 3rd Julie Wight; Plates: 1st Greg Ellis, 2nd Julie Wight; Trays: 1st Jeanette Grenfell.

Potter and member Tania Gilby had her students enter their work, some for the first time, to the exhibition.

Judges also awarded beginner potters with a commendation.

Beginner potters entered their work for the first time receiving commendations from the judges. Boni Holmes

ON SHOW

The Plates, Platters, Trays and their Associated Accessories exhibition will be on display at the Bottlebrush Craft Centre, corner of Queen and Ferry streets, Maryborough, for all of August.