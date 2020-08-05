Menu
DELI DELICIOUS: Owners Helen Outhwaite and Alisha Barwick of soon-to-open MAD Providore in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
Business

DELICIOUS DELI: Catering business takes next big step

Stuart Fast
5th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
FOR business partners and mother-daughter duo Helen Outhwaite and Alisha Barwick, opening deli MAD Providore has been a dream 10 months in the making.

MAD Providore will be an extension of their current business MAD Stylists, a gourmet catering service.

Ms Outhwaite said it was a natural progression to open a store.

She said the store would supply products unavailable at the large supermarket chains, like cheeses from around the world, antipasto, deli meats and produce from around the region.

Ms Barwick said the deli will be a "one stop shop" for their catering business while also providing customers the opportunity to buy high quality products locally.

The Maryborough store is currently being fitted out and will occupy the former site of Robin's Nest Cafe on Kent St.

Ms Barwick said she had been monitoring social media for the past 12 months and noticed calls from residents for a deli to open on the Fraser Coast.

"Hopefully we'll live up to expectations," Ms Outhwaite said.

"Initially, we've got to get in here, get settled and find out what works and doesn't work."

Ms Outhwaite said the store was looking at hiring two other staff members once open.

She hopes to open the store in mid to late September.

