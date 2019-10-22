DELICIOUS: Hervey Bay restaurant takes out top title

HERVEY Bay's Hogs Breath Cafe has claimed the title of Queensland's most popular restaurant for winter.

Delivery service Menulong revealed the winners of its Winter Restaurant Awards this week, with Hervey Bay's Hogs Breath outlet claiming the title of Queensland's favourite winter restaurant.

The result was based on outstanding order numbers and overall customer satisfaction.

Melissa Bove, Hervey Bay's delivery co-ordinator, said the result was proof of the team's hard work.

"Since we started doing deliveries, we have strived to make sure every customer gets the best quality food delivered to their door," she said.

"By having Menulog as our preferred online food delivery partner, we have been able to reach more people and expand our customer base beyond those who we were initially able to attract to the restaurant and already knew about us."

Menulog's commercial director Rory Murphy said the Menulog Restaurant Awards were designed to recognise the hard work and success of its restaurant partners, "particularly those who have continued to deliver delicious food and quality experiences to their customers".

"Hogs Breath Cafe in Hervey Bay have done an exceptional job of treating customers with delicious food from their well-known menu, becoming a hot spot for families which is a huge achievement for Shaun and the team," he said.