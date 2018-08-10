Menu
PARMA POWER: The Beach House Hotel's Holly Brunner and manager Paul Robins with a Parma for a Farmer dish.
PARMA POWER: The Beach House Hotel's Holly Brunner and manager Paul Robins with a Parma for a Farmer dish. Blake Antrobus
Delicious parmas could save our farmers

Blake Antrobus
10th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
BUYING a chicken parmigiana from Hervey Bay pubs and clubs this month could help save a farmer's life.

The Beach House Hotel is one of eleven licensed venues participating in the Parma for a Farmer fundraiser to help drought-stricken farmers across the state.

As part of the fundraiser $1 from every parmigiana sold will be donated to various drought relief organisations.

At the Beach House Hotel, who are donating their proceeds to Buy a Bale, manager Paul Robin said he was inspired to participate after seeing drought-stricken areas across the country during the 2018 Dunga Derby.

"We went through a lot of the farmland that was really dry, and we ended up raising $2000 for a farmer between the lot of us,” Mr Robin said.

"As soon as I came back, I thought we should jump on the Parma for a Farmer campaign.

"We thought it was a great idea.”

Mr Robin said the hotel had sold about 350 parmigianas in the first couple of days, and expected to sell about 1500 through August.

