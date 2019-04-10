Menu
Celebrity chef Matt Golinski is coming to Maryborough's Relish Festival in June.
DELICIOUS: Relish Festival coming back to M'boro

Carlie Walker
10th Apr 2019 7:00 PM
FRESH food, live music and wine is back on the table.

The Fraser Coast's Relish Festival is on again this year and it's set to be a taste sensation.

The event will be held at Maryborough's Mary River Parklands on June 1 from 10am to 5pm.

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski will be back in Maryborough to host a cooking demonstration, while the Bond Store Gin Joint will be open for business again, sharing a tipple and telling tales from Maryborough's past.

A craft beer bar will drench the thirst of festival-goers and there will also be a bush foods cooking demonstration at the event.

A variety of the region's top performers will take to the stage throughout the day.

Frank Benn, Leonie Kingdom, Sam Maddison and John Corowa will be part of the line up that will keep the crowds entertained on the day.

