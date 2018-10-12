Dell Jamieson's journey remembered and honoured

DELL Jamieson's journey began on September 30, 1939 at St Mary's Hospital Maryborough (later known as St Stephen's), with the birth of a baby girl to Les and Ivy Gilchrist from Brooweena.

As a child during World War II when toys, like all commodities, were in very short supply, Dell raised baby kangaroos and wallabies and would have these babies hanging around under the house in sugar bags.

She also had a beloved horse named Rolly and several dogs.

Distance was a problem when it came to education, so Dell commenced correspondence school under the supervision of her mother, Ivy.

As kids Dell and her brother Ronnie were their dad's workforce.

At mustering time they helped during the day and did correspondence school lessons by the light of the kerosene lamp at night.

Dell sat the junior exam as well as the state public service exam, to then be rewarded with a letter saying she could start work at the Department of Treasury in Brisbane immediately.

Due to opposition from her mother, Dell instead took up her position at the Agriculture and Stock Department in Gympie.

While working there Dell was selected by the Gympie Council to meet Princess Alexandra of Kent on behalf of the youth sector in the community.

Dell, while working at the department, also met and married Henry Jamieson on October 8, 1960.

They had many transfers in their married life.

Their journey took them to Malanda on the Atherton Tablelands, to Esk in the Brisbane Valley and then to Southport on the Gold Coast.

After about 15 years and four children later they decided to make Tiaro home.

Having purchased a two-thirds share in Ivanhoe, the family cattle property some years prior, it was at this stage they purchased the rest of the grazing property.

As schooling was a challenge from the property, Dell resided at Glencoe, making schooling for the children easier.

Dell was a member of the Maryborough Family Heritage Institute from 1992, including being chairperson/ president for 13 years and then vice-president for 10years.

She was a hard-working person and was involved in the running of the institute for many of the activities the institute held over the years.

Her tireless efforts included organising Terry Tomlin to paint the mural that is on the wall in the entrance room to the Heritage Institute, depicting Wharf St in 1888.

Another achievement was the Gayndah to Maryborough Historical Coach Ride, which included some 15 riders, one of which was Dell herself. There was also a bullock team, Light Horse men and a Cobb and Co Coach.

She organised countless book launches to coincide with Ebenezer Lamplight Bazaar Nights and Immigration Celebrations.

For all her years of dedication Dell was awarded the honour of becoming a life member.

Dell was a great cook, talented horse rider, skilful seamstress and a capable gardener, among a broad range of other outstanding attributes.

She was part of a very successful team of hairdressers.

She was the smiley face everyone was greeted with when they walked in and the warm-sounding voice on the end of the phone when people made appointments.

She was always available when any of her daughters needed her help and encouraged each of them in their chosen careers, in which they have all been very successful.

Dell was the matriarch of a set of strong-willed, individual young daughters, whom she taught to be loving and compassionate.

She is sorely missed by Harry, her husband of 58 years, her four daughters Leigh, Tracey, Thea and Peta, and grandchildren Josie, Chelsea, Chloe, Cary, Reese and Harrison.

She will be remembered for her smiley face, kind heart and warm nature.

Tracey Jamieson