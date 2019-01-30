Monsoon on track to swing back to Far North

Motorists contemplate driving through flood waters on Dunne Road in Smithfield. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

FURTHER heavy rain is bound for the Far North after the weekend big wet eased off yesterday.

The monsoon trough that showered the region on the Australia Day weekend has tracked south of Cairns, taking the heaviest falls with it.

But Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said the monsoon was set to swing back towards the Far North later in the week.

Dunne Road in Smithfield underwater at the weekend. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

"From late Wednesday onward the rain is set to increase again," he said.

"Cairns can expect showers of up to 100mm and possible thunderstorms from now until possibly Sunday."

Far North police Superintendent Geoff Sheldon advised parents dropping their kids off on the first day of school today to be mindful of wet conditions on the roads.

"The water's slowly going down, the rivers and creeks have subsided but they've left behind a lot of mud and debris to be dealt with," he said.

"At this stage it's looking like all schools will be open for the first day back.

"There was over 570mm in three days on the Kuranda Range, which has caused a number of landslides, but at this stage the rail line south and the highways are still open.

"The rain hasn't disappeared, we're still expecting further rain, we'll be in a system of complete monitoring and checking that levels are still in range to traverse roads safely."

The entrance to Cattana Wetlands in Smithfield underwater at the weekend. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

Supt Sheldon said that while there were no serious ­injuries over the flooding period, several cars had gone under.

"As the waters recede, there's a couple of good examples of what were good cars that have become complete write-offs," he said.

"There's a car up at Myall Creek near Cape Tribulation which just came out of the water, it was destroyed by mud and silt from being completely submerged.

"We lost two cars off Lower Freshwater Road on Friday, there was concern there was a third car but we worked further and found we had no credible source of evidence for that."

RAIN TOTALS

Up to 9am Monday:

Cardwell - 138mm

Harvey Creek - 144mm

Hill's Creek - 119mm

Euramo - 108mm

Mt Sophia - 94mm

Cairns Racecourse - 77mm