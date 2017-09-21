Delve into Maryborough's grand history

COME IN: Mary Ann King will be opening the doors to her California bungalow in Fort Street to the public for the Maryborough Open House event this weekend.

COME IN: Mary Ann King will be opening the doors to her California bungalow in Fort Street to the public for the Maryborough Open House event this weekend. Alistair Brightman

AS ONE of Queensland's oldest cities, Maryborough is filled with historic buildings and it just so happens Steven and Marianne King are living in one of them.

On Saturday, the couple will open their doors to the public for the annual Maryborough Open House to showcase their California bungalow built in 1941.

"We sold our house in New South Wales and started looking in (Maryborough) and the real estate agent said she had just the place for us,” Mr King said.

"We raced around there straight away and we bought it the day after inspecting it before it even went on sale.”

SNEAK PEAK: A look inside the California bungalow which will open its doors to the public this weekend. Alistair Brightman

Mr and Mrs King said it was the unusual style of the three bed, one bath house which drew their attention.

"We knew there was a fair bit of history behind the house,” Mr King said.

"The guy who had the house before was a town clerk for 30 odd years and he died in 1985 or 86.”

Another building which will be open to the public is the Waterside Workers Hall in Wharf Street.

Next year marks 100 years since the building was constructed by Waterside workers and is now heritage listed.

HISTORIC: Stephen McGinley in the Waterside Workers Union Hall on Wharf St. Alistair Brightman

Save Our Waterside Workers Union Hall secretary, Stephen McGinley, said he and other committee members were working to save the hall and convert it in a hall for local union and progressive community activities.

"With the open house we want to showcase the hall to the city of Maryborough and elsewhere and highlight its importance to its heritage,” he said.

The Maryborough Open Gardens will also showcase private gardens and will be held on Sunday from 10am.