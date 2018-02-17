Demand for high-end homes on the Fraser Coast

The property on Pelican Ave, featuring a a private deep water marina, was snapped up by a Sydney buyer in October 2015 for a $2.135 million.

WHILE some of us only dream about living in a million-dollar mansion, one Fraser Coast real estate agent says they're seeing more high end buyers than ever before.

Kim Carter from Carter Cooper Realty said what's drawing prominently southern investors into our market is value for money real estate complete with a relaxed lifestyle.

Ms Carter sold what she believes to be the highest priced residential property on the Fraser Coast for $2.135 million in 2015.

The Pelican Avenue property in Booral sold to a Sydney buyer who fell in love with the private deep water marina, a pontoon to moor his boat and slipway.

With only a handful of properties on the East Coast of Australia which have a freehold private deepwater marina with direct access to the ocean, this property was one of our region's most unique buys.

"He bought the property site unseen, all from photos on the internet,” Ms Carter said.

"It was the marina that attracted the Sydney buyer.

"He loves to fish.”

Ms Carter said this particular buyer didn't look at any other properties, he just knew it was the one for him.

She said there wasn't a lot of interest in this particular property and it was simply a case of finding the right buyer.

A lot more southern investors and locals are looking for high end properties and Ms Carter said one one of the main drawcards was value for money.

"Buyers still have their wish list and usually tend to look at a lot of properties to compare but you can get so much more for your money on the Fraser Coast.”

"Our wish is to have more business people commuting from Sydney and living up here for the lifestyle,” she said.