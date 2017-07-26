Demand keeps popular M'Boro adult shop open 7 days a week

Into Love employee Pip Caldwell outside the Maryborough store.

IT CAN be hard finding a place open to buy lunch in the Maryborough CBD on a weekend, but if you're looking to enhance your love life, there is a shop open just for you.

Into Love operates seven days a week, and despite some businesses gradually shutting down around the adult shop, it has not suffered a loss of customers over its four years of operation.

Store owner Lorraine Kidd has been selling adult products for 35 years and said a lot of the product demand comes from customers looking to fix health problems.

"Most of the men who have had prostate cancer can't get an erection after the operation," Ms Kidd said.

"We help get them back leading a normal sexual life.

"Or for example, for a prolapse in ladies, we have kegel balls to help.

"Our staff are trained up on medical and psychological issues."

It's no secret regional businesses struggle to compete with online competitors, but Ms Kidd said thankfully her adult shop has been able to buck the trend.

Even when it comes to buying often taboo products, Ms Kidd said customers wanted good service and product knowledge.

"Sometimes people come in after buying a product online, and say that it's not what they wanted," she said.

"People want to be able to come in and talk to somebody."

"Often they don't know what they need or what's available."

Into Love is open 10am-6pm Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm on Saturday and 10am-2pm on Sunday.

It's on the corner of Kent and Richmond Sts.

"A lot of issues, we can fix," Ms Kidd said.

"We want to help you spice up your love life."