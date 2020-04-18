'Democracy takes time': Councillors finally confirmed

FRASER Coast residents who were still awaiting the results of the 2020 Local Government Elections were told democracy takes time. The Electoral Commission Queensland said the counting process had been slowed by regulations implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus. For much of the week only seven local divisions and the race for the mayoral chains had been declared. George Seymour was re-elected Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor, while James Hansen, Phil Truscott, Paul Truscott, Daniel Sanderson, Jade Wellings, Darren Everard and Denis Chapman will represent their divisions. On Friday it was finally confirmed Division 6 had been declared for David Lewis with 26.93 of the vote. David Dalgleish had just missed out with 25.69 percent. David Lee had secured Division 9 with 42.21 per cent of the vote and Zane O'Keefe was returned to Division 10 with 39.77 per cent. An ECQ spokeswoman said results could only be declared once mathematically certain. She said the counting process was manual and painstaking. "Each ballot is ascertained for formality, scrutinised, counted and recounted," she said. Social distancing requirements have slowed the process further and ECQ staff are regularly leaving to wash their hands. It's three weeks today since residents went to the polls, while the cut-off date for postal votes was April 7. Councillors are expected to be sworn in on Monday.