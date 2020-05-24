Demolition of M’boro council building goes ahead

DEMOLITION is continuing at the site of the Fraser Coast council's administration building in Maryborough as part of the ongoing CBD revitalisation.

The 50-year old building on Kent Street had come to the end of its life and is being knocked down to make way possible future council buildings.

Fraser Coast Council Regional Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said it will be good when the site is cleared.

"All of the asbestos has been safely removed from the building and disposed off site," Cr Everard said.

"We are not sure what is going to replace the old council building, a review is being done at the moment and possibly a new library and administration centre might go in its place."

An independent engineering report found the council administration building had reached the end of its working life and had to be demolished.