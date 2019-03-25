Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEMOLITION WORKS: Fraser Coast councillor Paul Truscott, site owner Chris Moore and Hose Family Trust owner David Hose outside the Dominion Flour Mill in Maryborough. Demolition works on the site will start this week.
DEMOLITION WORKS: Fraser Coast councillor Paul Truscott, site owner Chris Moore and Hose Family Trust owner David Hose outside the Dominion Flour Mill in Maryborough. Demolition works on the site will start this week. Contributed
News

Demolition of M'boro Dominion Flour Mill to start this week

Blake Antrobus
by
25th Mar 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Heritage City's historic flour mill will soon be reduced to rubble as demolition crews begin dismantling the site.

Maryborough-based company Hose Family Trust will undertake demolition works at the Dominion Flour Mill from this week.

It is expected to take about three months to complete.

The site's removal was approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council in November last year.

Council documents reveal the building is in such poor condition that there was no other option apart from demolition.

Site owner Chris Moore said it "removed a significant safety risk to the community”.

"At the completion of the demolition, the mill owners will again work in consultation with council on the next phase of the site development,” Mr Moore said.

Originally built in 1890 for the Maryborough Milling Company, it was the most northerly flour mill in Australia in its time.

It changed hands numerous times before mill operations ceased in 1977.

It was then used as a sawmill and second-hand warehouse and has since become a popular tourist attraction for the Heritage City.

demolition dominion flour mill fchistory fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Premier opens door to mandatory fluoride

    premium_icon Premier opens door to mandatory fluoride

    Health FLUORIDE could be mandatory in Queensland once again with Annastacia Palaszczuk leaving the door open to considering the move.

    SNAKE GUIDE: Fraser Coast reptile wrangler releases ID book

    premium_icon SNAKE GUIDE: Fraser Coast reptile wrangler releases ID book

    News Facts and first aid advice on 26 local species

    TOURISM: Heritage City now reaping RV rewards

    premium_icon TOURISM: Heritage City now reaping RV rewards

    News 'We're putting a lot of effort into that sector.'

    • 25th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
    Camper-van robbed while victims slept inside

    premium_icon Camper-van robbed while victims slept inside

    Crime Backpacks, bank cards and a Go Pro camera were stolen.

    • 25th Mar 2019 5:26 PM