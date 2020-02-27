Demolition to herald next stage in M’boro CBD facelift

CBD REVITALISATION: Kent Street in Maryborough where work is under way to improve the city’s CBD. Photo: File

CBD REVITALISATION: Kent Street in Maryborough where work is under way to improve the city’s CBD. Photo: File

THE next stage of the Maryborough CBD upgrade is due to start within days, with demolition of the former Fraser Coast Regional Council administration building on Monday.

Council CEO Ken Diehm said an independent engineering report found the building at 431 Kent St had reached the end of its working life and had to be demolished.

Mr Diehm said the report showed the building was had a number of structural defects, required a new airconditioning system, needed upgrades to the water supply and sanitary drainage, an overhaul of electrical systems and the removal of asbestos.

“The building that housed the Maryborough Toy and Special Needs Library will also be demolished with the staff and toys relocated to within the Maryborough Library at the start of the year,” Mr Diehm said.

He said a carparking area behind the old administration building had been barricaded off, and there would be no access to Kent St or Adelaide St via the fenced work area.

“The development of a new Maryborough administration centre will be a long process, with demolishing the old building the first step,” Mr Diehm said.

The council’s director of infrastructure services Davendra Naidu said street revitalisation works in the Maryborough CBD were progressing well with the installation of underground infrastructure on the northern side of Kent St complete.

“Weather permitting, the concrete footpath works on the northern side of this project will be finalised before the start of the demolition of the administration building,” Mr Naidu said.

CEO Ken Diehm urged residents to “recognise that this work will cause some inconvenience and we thank everyone in advance for their patience as the end result will be a better and brighter Maryborough CBD.”