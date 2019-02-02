Denim shorts make the cut-off as wardrobe staple

Wrangler denim shorts are the perfect starting point for any outfit.

If there's one item on high-rotation in style influencer Ash Eliza Davis's wardrobe it's the humble denim short.

"I think I have every shade of denim from white to bold blue to black and then every style - hemmed or cut-off,” the Wrangler Australia ambassador says.

"They are an essential staple for every wardrobe and the perfect starting point for every outfit.”

If you're still searching for a pair you want to live in, Ash says the fabric's feel is a good place to start.

"Soft, comfy denim is my go-to over stiff, starchy denim,” she says. "I love denim shorts that will form their shape with my body's shape.

"I also lust after perfectly distressed and fraying hems that won't actually fall apart after being worn once.

"I particularly love Wrangler's comfort stretch denim that offers that vintage/worn-in look.”

The next step is deciding on a style to suit your shape.

"I think all types of denim will truly always be in style, but I am loving the distressed boyfriend denim trend currently,” Ash says.

"Loosely structured, sun bleached and frayed - it's my style summed up in a pair of shorts, and they can be pulled off in so many different ways.

"The Drew short in Sun Fade from Wrangler is the perfect boyfriend-fit short, with the softest fabric finish and I love the sun-bleached colour.”

The fabric of Wrangler denim shorts makes them a comfortable fit.

If you snapped up high-waisted styles in past seasons, hang on to them for dear life.

"I hope the high-waisted (trend) is here to stay. I'll be rocking them well into my retirement years,” Ash says.

"They just make every outfit look so refined and put together.

"Whether you're wearing a crop top, tucking in a linen shirt, or have a sleek, silky cami, paired with a belt or wrap-around scarf, the shorts make it look on-trend.

"What I also love about good high-waisted denim shorts is they are so flattering on every body type. Everyone feels confident in them.”

Whatever pair you pick, make the most of their versatility with savvy styling.

"Denim shorts instantly look put together with a crisp white linen shirt, tucked in with a simple belt,” Ash says.

"For a casual pool or beach day look, I'd pair high-waisted sun-washed fraying denim shorts with one-piece swimmers and an oversized straw hat.

"I'd also add a retro tee like the Night Lights Tee to throw over the top when it cools down.

"If you're wearing denim shorts out to lunch, dinner or a night out, I would pair a high-waisted, darker denim wash with a silk cami, simple black belt and leather sandals, and layer some delicate necklaces to top it off.”