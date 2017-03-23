Denis Chapman announces he will run for deputy mayor

Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman has indicated he will contest to be the new deputy mayor of the region, as councillors prepare to vote on the new candidate next month.

Cr Chapman indicated he would put his hand up for the position at Wednesday's meeting, during a motion that discussed the notification of the vote.

"I'd like to put my name forward if it arises. I think it's an opportunity for change to work with the councillors and help me grow as a councillor," he said.

"So I'd like to put my hand up."

Cr George Seymour previously indicated he would recontest the position, stating it would be up to the other councillors whether he would be suited for the role.

"I am happy to continue as Deputy Mayor if a majority of my colleagues are happy for me to do so," he said

Under the Local Government Act, the position has to be declared vacant at least two weeks before the formal vote.

