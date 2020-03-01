Denis Chapman – running for Division 8

A bit about me

I HAVE lived on the Fraser Coast all my life.

My wife Sonya and I have been married for 30 years and we have raised two children who have successful careers.

I have volunteered on building committees for the Hervey Bay Riding for Disabled Centre, the Bauple Historical Museum and now on the management committee of the Fraser Coast Hospice which is well on track to being started soon.

My main highlights have been Citizen of the Year 2001, being awarded a Centenary of Federation Medal by the Governor of Queensland and being awarded life membership from APEX.

I treat being a councillor as belonging to a board and representing my community where I live.

Why I am running

I have lived here all my life and I understand what is required with infrastructure to help build a better region for future growth.

Top three priorities

To advocate for better infrastructure for this region with the push for major roads like the Urraween to Boundary Rd connection which will start next financial year.

Upgrades to intersections and to push to make our roads safer through being a member of the Traffic Advisory Committee.

Work on economic growth and development to assist in growing the workforce across the region and to lower unemployment.

I understanding the high number of retirees we have in this region and the cost of living.